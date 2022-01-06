More ‘flurona’ cases reported in multiple states, including Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have heard the term already: “flurona,” meaning someone testes positive for not only the flu, but also COVID-19, at the same time. Wednesday, Jan. 5, brought news of the first officially confirmed case of “flurona” in Kansas, but we’re hearing about more of these cases in Kansas and other states.

Wichita resident Gary Ayers said he tested positive for COVID-19 and the flu just before Christmas.

“They said I was their first double positive,” Ayers said.

He believes there is a good chance may others have also had both illnesses at the same time.

“I was a double-vaxxer, so I had a couple of them. So, I don’t know if that helped or not, but honestly it was mostly flu. I was really surprised by the COVID diagnosis and test results,” Ayers said.

He sad he’s thankful his symptoms were mostly mild and didn’t require a hospital stay. Now recovered, he said he feels “great” without any lingering symptoms.

This comes as hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID patients and fear as more flu cases start to come in, both mixed together could put an even bigger strain on hospitals and staff. Health experts advise the best way to prevent, not only getting the flue and COViD separately, but also now together, is to get vaccinated for both viruses.

