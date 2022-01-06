Advertisement

More ‘flurona’ cases reported in multiple states, including Kansas

By Anna Auld
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have heard the term already: “flurona,” meaning someone testes positive for not only the flu, but also COVID-19, at the same time. Wednesday, Jan. 5, brought news of the first officially confirmed case of “flurona” in Kansas, but we’re hearing about more of these cases in Kansas and other states.

Wichita resident Gary Ayers said he tested positive for COVID-19 and the flu just before Christmas.

“They said I was their first double positive,” Ayers said.

He believes there is a good chance may others have also had both illnesses at the same time.

“I was a double-vaxxer, so I had a couple of them. So, I don’t know if that helped or not, but honestly it was mostly flu. I was really surprised by the COVID diagnosis and test results,” Ayers said.

He sad he’s thankful his symptoms were mostly mild and didn’t require a hospital stay. Now recovered, he said he feels “great” without any lingering symptoms.

This comes as hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID patients and fear as more flu cases start to come in, both mixed together could put an even bigger strain on hospitals and staff. Health experts advise the best way to prevent, not only getting the flue and COViD separately, but also now together, is to get vaccinated for both viruses.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Officer arrested for DUI
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City
Christin Covel, a former middle school teacher with Wichita Public Schools, has been in...
Former Wichita teacher accused of inappropriate relations with 13-year-old
Kansas Lottery
Kansas Lottery announces Holiday Millionaire winners

Latest News

Line for free COViD-19 testing at Wichita State’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL).
Sedgwick County addressing issue with hours-long waits for COVID-19 testing
Health experts warn that cloth masks lose some effectiveness against the omicron variant of...
Cloth masks less effective against new COVID variant, doctors warn
Testing mask effectiveness
How effective is your cloth mask?
Man in N95 mask
How effective is your cloth mask?