Overnight snowfall creates dangerous driving conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a dangerous start to the day with slippery roads from overnight snowfall and wind chills as cold as 20 degrees below zero. A wind chill advisory remains in effect until midday.

The snow has stopped falling and sunshine will eventually return to the state this afternoon. However, temperatures will hover in the lower to middle teens, or 25 to 30 degrees colder than normal.

Temperatures will slide into the single digits tonight, but far less wind will keep feels like temperatures around or slightly below zero into Friday morning.

Like the last blast of Arctic air, this one will not last long. Temperatures will trend back above freezing on Friday afternoon and into the 50s on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, breezy, and very cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 15.

Tonight: Mostly clear and continued cold. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 9.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: E/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 33.

Sat: Low: 28. High: 53. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 40. Mostly sunny, breezy, colder.

Mon: Low: 17. High: 49. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 23. High: 53. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 28. High: 55. Partly cloudy and mild.

