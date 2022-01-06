Advertisement

Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog

The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police said.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KOLD/Gray News) - Police are looking for a man who shot a dog that growled at him while the dog was being walked.

The dog’s owner was walking her leashed dog at 11:10 p.m. late last month when a man approached them, according to KOLD.

Police said the man pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog, killing it, after it reportedly growled at him.

The man then said sorry before leaving the scene.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
Christin Covel, a former middle school teacher with Wichita Public Schools, has been in...
Former Wichita teacher accused of inappropriate relations with 13-year-old
Kansas Lottery
Kansas Lottery announces Holiday Millionaire winners
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for portraits during the 71st edition of the Venice...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
This 2020 photo provided by the British Antarctic Survey shows the Thwaites glacier in...
Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier