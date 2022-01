WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers in west Wichita may want to avoid eastbound Kellogg due to an RV that rolled off of a trailer.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the eastbound lanes of traffic are closed from Maize Road to Tyler while emergency crews work to clear the crash.

No one was hurt.

