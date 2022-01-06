Advertisement

SE Kansas police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Iola Police Department announced the death of one of its own on Tuesday.

The police department said Officer David Ingle died Monday evening. He had served the City of Iola and Allen County for over 12 years.

The police department said it would be escorting Officer David Ingle home “east through Iola on US-54 at approximately 0740 to 0750hrs. The community is invited to come out and show support for Officer David Ingle and his family.

While the police department did not include Officer Ingle’s cause of death, the Iola Register said he died of COVID-19 complications.

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we let the community know that Officer David Ingle passed away this...

Posted by Iola Police on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Officer arrested for DUI
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Kansas obtains Head Start vaccine, mask mandate injunction
Garden City police arrested 43-year-old Issac Watts on Jan. 4, 2021, after he escaped from the...
Man escapes from Larned State Hospital, arrested in Garden City

Latest News

Health experts warn that cloth masks lose some effectiveness against the omicron variant of...
Cloth masks less effective against new COVID variant, doctors warn
Testing mask effectiveness
How effective is your cloth mask?
Man in N95 mask
How effective is your cloth mask?
COVID units
Kansas hospitals facing increase in critical care patients, staffing shortages