SE Kansas police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

IOLA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Iola Police Department announced the death of one of its own on Tuesday.

The police department said Officer David Ingle died Monday evening. He had served the City of Iola and Allen County for over 12 years.

The police department said it would be escorting Officer David Ingle home “east through Iola on US-54 at approximately 0740 to 0750hrs. The community is invited to come out and show support for Officer David Ingle and his family.

While the police department did not include Officer Ingle’s cause of death, the Iola Register said he died of COVID-19 complications.

