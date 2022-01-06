Wichita man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man has been sentenced to consecutive life terms for sexually assaulting an underage girl.

District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced Jeremiah Orange, 40, of Wichita, to four consecutive life sentences, each with parole eligibility after 25 years.

In November, a jury found Orange guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The assaults took place in Wichita during the summer of 2016 when the girl and her mother were staying with Orange.

During sentencing Wednesday, Judge Syrios said his reasoning for the consecutive life sentences is that, “Each charge represents separate distinct acts and separate and distinct traumas inflicted on this child while the defendant was in a caretaking role for the child.”

