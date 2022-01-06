Advertisement

Wichita Public Library to host county vaccination clinic

Walter library opening ceremony
Walter library opening ceremony(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In partnership with Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD), Wichita Public Library is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the following locations and times:

  • Walters Branch Library, 4195 E. Harry St., 3-7 p.m. Monday, January 10
  • Alford Branch Library, 3447 S. Meridian, 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 11

The SCHD provides vaccines Comrinaty (Pfizer) for ages 12 and older and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for ages 18 and older at no cost.

“The Library is proud to partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to increase access to vaccines which bolster efforts to prevent and contain the spread of disease, like COVID-19,” said Jaime Prothro, Director of Libraries.

The SCHD also offers no-cost, walk-in vaccines at the community vaccine clinic, 223 S. Main in Wichita, and COVID-19 testing at the Sunflower Shelter Building at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St. in Wichita. Please visit the SCHD COVID-19 website for more information on days and times sites and clinics are available.

If you are interested in hosting an on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic at your workplace, please visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/request-an-on-site-vaccine-clinic/ and complete the request form.

