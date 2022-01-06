Advertisement

Winfield elementary school goes remote due to uptick in COVID cases

School crossing sign with face masks on students.
School crossing sign with face masks on students.(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Irving Elementary School in Winfield is moving to remote learning for the next ten days. USD 465 confirmed to Eyewitness News that the move is related to the rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.

Students and staff will move to remote learning from January 7-17. Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18.

According to the district’s COVID-19 student summary, Irving has 81 quarantines, 31 absences and 8 positives all related to COVID-19.

