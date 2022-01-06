Winfield elementary school goes remote due to uptick in COVID cases

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Irving Elementary School in Winfield is moving to remote learning for the next ten days. USD 465 confirmed to Eyewitness News that the move is related to the rise in COVID-19 cases at the school.

Students and staff will move to remote learning from January 7-17. Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18.

According to the district’s COVID-19 student summary, Irving has 81 quarantines, 31 absences and 8 positives all related to COVID-19.

