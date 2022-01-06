WSU Tech launches fast-track IT program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech is launching a new program aimed at fast-tracking those interested in getting into the IT sector.

The cloud computing program is designed to be sort of a boot camp for producing junior software developers. It can be completed in as little as 16 weeks. The school partnered with Snap-It to create the boot camp model. The idea comes as a growing number of employers have expressed a need for a workforce educated in IT.

“If we want tech companies to come to Wichita, we need to be prepared to supply them with the employees that they need to spin their companies up. If they come here and we don’t have the tech talent, they’re not going to stay and be successful so we consider that part of our mission to help those companies be successful,” said Dr. Jennifer Seymour, Vice President of General Education and Applied Technologies.

WSU Tech says it is willing to work with all who are interested in the program, including those with no IT knowledge. You can find more information on the program by visiting https://wsutech.edu/cloudcomputing/

