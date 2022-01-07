Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for Nickerson

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Nickerson. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at  kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

