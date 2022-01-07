Advertisement

Collin Klein promoted to K-State offensive coordinator

Collin Klein
Collin Klein(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following one of the best offensive outputs in Kansas State bowl history, coach Chris Klieman announced today that quarterbacks coach Collin Klein has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Klein, who served as the interim offensive coordinator during the Wildcats’ preparations for the TaxAct Texas Bowl, was one of the most decorated players in school history and has served as the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach since 2017. Prior to that, he spent the 2016 season as the quarterbacks coach at Northern Iowa, while he was the Wildcats’ assistant director of recruiting/defensive quality control coach in 2014 and an offensive graduate assistant in 2015.

Against LSU on Tuesday night, the Wildcat offense produced 42 points, its highest output of the season and the third-highest scoring mark in K-State bowl history. Additionally, the Wildcats’ 442 yards of total offense was their second-highest showing of the year and ranked fifth in school bowl history.

A finalist for the 2012 Heisman Trophy and the winner of the Johnny Unitas Award that year, Klein led the Wildcats to a combined 21-5 record as the starting quarterback in 2011 and 2012, which culminated with a No. 1 national ranking, Big 12 Championship and Fiesta Bowl berth in 2012.

