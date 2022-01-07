Advertisement

Frigid Friday followed by a warmer weekend

Temps climb back above average
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frigid Friday morning across Kansas, though wind chills are not quite as low as they were on Thursday morning. Out the door temperatures in the single digits feel like zero with a breeze between 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies will take temperatures into the lower 30s this afternoon and while that is 20 degrees warmer than Thursday afternoon, it is also 10 degrees colder than normal.

A stronger, warmer, wind overnight will keep temperatures in the 20s and 30s and despite mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, highs will climb into the middle 50s during the afternoon.

After a brief cool-down on Sunday, milder weather is back on Monday and should hang around most of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 33.

Tonight: Increasing clouds Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. High: 55.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 40. Becoming sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 17. High: 49. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 55. Sunny and breezy.

Wed: Low: 28. High: 58. Mostly sunny and mild.

Thu: Low: 32. High: 50. Mostly cloudy; chance of rain showers.

