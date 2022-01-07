Advertisement

Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter

Seth Ramsey, 19
Seth Ramsey, 19(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a family member took a 2-month-old girl to the hospital for difficulty breathing, the child’s father was arrested for child abuse by the KBI.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Highland man was arrested on Thursday night, Jan. 6, after an investigation by it, the Highland Police Department and the Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, KBI said officials arrested Seth T. Ramsey, 19, for two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child. Ramsey allegedly physically abused his 2-month old daughter.

After his arrest, KBI said Ramsey was booked into the Doniphan Co. Jail.

The Bureau said the investigation began on Jan. 2 when a family member noticed the infant was having trouble breathing and got help for her at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, medical staff contacted police and transferred her to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, KBI said the Highland Police Department requested its assistance and a search warrant was executed at the infant’s home and for her parents’ cellular devices.

KBI said the child was treated and released from Children’s Mercy and is currently recovering from her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wichita Police Department just before 2 a.m. they received a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in overnight shooting in NE Wichita
Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
Kellogg was closed in west Wichita for about an hour after a RV rolled off of a trailer between...
Kellogg closed in west Wichita due to rolled RV
The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the...
Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado,...
Kansas Department of Corrections suspends in-person visitation due to COVID-19
Currently, there are 117 inmates with a murder charge, compared to 58 at this time in 2019.
Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of trafficking contraband
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Nickerson
Boil water advisory issued for Nickerson
Library at Irving Elementary School in Winfield
Winfield elementary school goes remote due to rise in COVID cases
A small selection of products offered by William Goodall, and Katiana Kay, his partner in their...
Authorities: Beware of vapes, gummies in some Kansas stores