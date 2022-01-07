Advertisement

Kansas court ruling keeps law allowing COVID lawsuits alive

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A new Kansas Supreme Court ruling means that people still can sue Kansas counties over mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions and obtain a quick trial-court decision.

The court declined Friday to consider whether it’s constitutional for a state law to require trial-court judges to rule on such lawsuits within 10 days. It concluded that a Johnson County judge had no business striking down the law in a case that dealt with another legal question.

Judge David Hauber struck down the law dealing with counties in deciding a case that dealt a lawsuit against a school district, and school districts were covered by another law that’s since expired.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
Kellogg was closed in west Wichita for about an hour after a RV rolled off of a trailer between...
Kellogg closed in west Wichita due to rolled RV
View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the...
Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

Kansas players scrimmage during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college...
KU Chancellor warns of consequences at Allen Fieldhouse if mask mandate not followed
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W
Jeff Jordan
Fort Hays State loses longtime music professor to cancer
Jeff Jordan
Staff, students remember well-loved FHSU music professor