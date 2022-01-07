Advertisement

KU Chancellor warns of consequences at Allen Fieldhouse if mask mandate not followed

Kansas players scrimmage during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college...
Kansas players scrimmage during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball kickoff, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a letter addressed Friday to faculty, staff and students, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said closing concession stands and reduced attendance for men’s basketball games at Allen Fieldhouse are on the table if “mask wearing continues to be a challenge.”

An emergency mask mandate for Douglas County, where KU is located in Lawrence, went into effect Friday amid the latest COVID-19 surge. Girod wrote that mask-wearing waned at Allen Fieldhouse during the fall semester and that “next steps” will be necessary if that continues.

“The virus continues to impact our community,” Girod wrote. “Now is the time to renew our efforts -- both on campus and throughout the county -- to protect our community. I know I can count on you to do this, beginning with mask wearing in Allen Fieldhouse.”

The Jayhawks’ men’s basketball team has three more home games this month, on Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 24. The announced attendance for KU’s most recent home game, on Jan. 1 against George Mason, was announced as a 16,300-fan sellout.

