Man fires at homeowner after attempted burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a shot fired called in the 8200 block of E 33rd Ct. S.

Upon their arrival, police contacted a 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, who said they’d received an alert on their phone from a doorbell camera that showed a motion at their front door. The man realized someone was attempting to enter their garage.

The man who lived at the home confronted the suspect with a gun at yelled at him to stop. As the suspect was walking toward a vehicle, he turned and fired a single shot, missing the man but striking the home. The suspect then fled the area.

Investigators said the garage was accessed via a remote garage door opener taken from the resident’s unlocked car. Evidence of another vehicle burglary was found in the neighborhood. The suspect was described as a male in his 20s or 30s, unknown race, wearing all black clothing with a hood up. The vehicle was described as a light gray caravan.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

