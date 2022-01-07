Much warmer Saturday, chilly Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much warmer weather is on the way Saturday before another cold front brings chilly conditions back to Kansas on Sunday.

Clouds will increase early Saturday over eastern Kansas. Areas of drizzle will be possible for areas along and southeast of the Turnpike throughout the day.

It will start out chilly during the morning, but afternoon temperatures will soar into the 40s for most of the state with 50s over southern Kansas.

A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, bringing cooler weather on Sunday. A few snow flurries cannot be ruled out over northwest Kansas as the front passes through, but most places will remain dry.

Behind the front, high temperatures will return to the 30s to near 40 on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

The cooldown will be short-lived as warmer weather is expected to return for most of next week with highs returning to the 40s and 50s.

We will be watching for a possible system to move through in the Thursday and Friday timeframe next week that could bring returning chances for rain to Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 32

Tomorrow: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Breezy during the morning. Areas of drizzle southeast of the Turnpike. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 55

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 26

Sun: High: 40 A few morning clouds, then sunny. Breezy early.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 19 Sunny.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 24 Sunny, windy and warmer.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 32 Sun and high clouds.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 32 Cloudy with afternoon rain.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 37 Morning showers, then cloudy. Breezy.

