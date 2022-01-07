Advertisement

One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W

One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in an accident near 21st St and 295th St W. in western Sedgwick County.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday, with two people seriously injured and one other not breathing. That patient was later pronounced dead.

Dispatch said two vehicles were involved in the crash. We will have more information as it becomes available.

