One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in an accident near 21st St and 295th St W. in western Sedgwick County.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday, with two people seriously injured and one other not breathing. That patient was later pronounced dead.

Dispatch said two vehicles were involved in the crash. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.