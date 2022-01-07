Advertisement

President Biden’s first State of the Union address scheduled for March 1

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1, the White House confirmed Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the president a formal invitation to speak to Congress and the American public one year into his term. It will mark the latest any president has delivered a State of the Union address. The speech is normally timed for January, and occasionally for February.

The delay is driven in part by a busy legislative calendar, a winter spike in COVID-19 cases from the more transmissible omicron variant and the upcoming Winter Olympics. The last State of the Union address was delivered by then-President Donald Trump on the eve of his acquittal by the Senate in his first impeachment trial.

