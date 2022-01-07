Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of trafficking contraband

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a detention deputy on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said it received information this week about the detention deputy bringing contraband into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. The complaint was assigned to the Investigations Division and is still ongoing.

The detectives assigned to the case have discovered the detention deputy was involved in trafficking contraband. Due to the allegations and evidence, it was determined there was enough probable cause to arrest the detention deputy for trafficking contraband. Additional charges could be applied, depending on the results of the ongoing investigation.

The Detention Deputy, Andrew Gilbert, began employment with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in June of 2019. He was placed on suspension without pay on Friday.

