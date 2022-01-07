Advertisement

Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of trafficking contraband

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Detention Deputy Andrew Gilbert on charges of...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Detention Deputy Andrew Gilbert on charges of bringing contraband into the jail.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a detention deputy on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said it received information this week about the detention deputy bringing contraband into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. The complaint was assigned to the Investigations Division and is still ongoing.

The detectives assigned to the case have discovered the detention deputy was involved in trafficking contraband. Due to the allegations and evidence, it was determined there was enough probable cause to arrest the detention deputy for trafficking contraband. Additional charges could be applied, depending on the results of the ongoing investigation.

The Detention Deputy, Andrew Gilbert, began employment with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in June of 2019. He was placed on suspension without pay on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wichita Police Department just before 2 a.m. they received a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in overnight shooting in NE Wichita
Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
Kellogg was closed in west Wichita for about an hour after a RV rolled off of a trailer between...
Kellogg closed in west Wichita due to rolled RV
The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the...
Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado,...
Kansas Department of Corrections suspends in-person visitation due to COVID-19
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Nickerson
Boil water advisory issued for Nickerson
Library at Irving Elementary School in Winfield
Winfield elementary school goes remote due to rise in COVID cases
A small selection of products offered by William Goodall, and Katiana Kay, his partner in their...
Authorities: Beware of vapes, gummies in some Kansas stores