Man dead in shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say a man is dead after being shot in northeast Wichita early Friday morning.

Police say just before 2 a.m., they received a call of a shooting near 13th and Oliver. Officers came to the area and found a vehicle that went into someone’s backyard and partially into their detached garage.

Police say they found a man in his 20s inside who had been shot. He later died.

They believe the victim was shot in the car, veered off the road and into the garage. No one else was hurt.

Police say no suspect is in custody. Police say they’re working with one witness and and checking security cameras in the area.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.