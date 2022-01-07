Advertisement

Man dead in shooting in northeast Wichita

According to the Wichita Police Department just before 2 a.m. they received a call of a...
According to the Wichita Police Department just before 2 a.m. they received a call of a shooting at 13th and Oliver.(Rami)
By KWCH Staff and Ann Lipsett
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say a man is dead after being shot in northeast Wichita early Friday morning.

Police say just before 2 a.m., they received a call of a shooting near 13th and Oliver. Officers came to the area and found a vehicle that went into someone’s backyard and partially into their detached garage.

Police say they found a man in his 20s inside who had been shot. He later died.

They believe the victim was shot in the car, veered off the road and into the garage. No one else was hurt.

Police say no suspect is in custody. Police say they’re working with one witness and and checking security cameras in the area.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
Kellogg was closed in west Wichita for about an hour after a RV rolled off of a trailer between...
Kellogg closed in west Wichita due to rolled RV
View of the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas
First case of “Flurona” confirmed in Kansas
The Gardner Edgerton School District board approved a $425,000 severance package covering the...
Kansas school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

Jeff Jordan
Fort Hays State loses longtime music professor to cancer
Jeff Jordan
Staff, students remember well-loved FHSU music professor
Cloud computing boot camp
WSU Tech launches fast-track IT program
Kansas Proud Boys involved in insurrection
8 Kansans arrested, federally indicted in assault on U.S. Capitol