Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wichita Police Department just before 2 a.m. they received a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in overnight shooting in NE Wichita
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
UPDATE: One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W
Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
Kellogg was closed in west Wichita for about an hour after a RV rolled off of a trailer between...
Kellogg closed in west Wichita due to rolled RV
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

Student hugs Rita Frakes
Andover Central hosts ‘Pink Out’ for coach battling cancer
Student hugs Rita Frakes
Andover Central hosts 'pink out; for coach battling cancer
FILE - Harvard law professor Lani Guinier speaks to reporters before her remarks at the Martin...
Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71
With more people sick, you might find it hard to find the medicine you need. Cooper Pharmacy...
Medicine in short supply as colds, COVID surge