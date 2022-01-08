American Red Cross of Kansas: Fire response up in new year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just one week into the near year and the Red Cross is warning about an unwanted record for fire responses.

The American Red Cross of Kansas said it has responded to more than a dozen fires at single-family and multi-family homes so far in 2022.

In all of 2021, staff and volunteers responded to roughly 700 home fires across the state. At the current rate, the American Red Cross of Kansas would see home fire responses increase five percent this year.

The agency reminds the public to take the necessary steps like testing your smoke alarms to make sure your home remains safe.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.