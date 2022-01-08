Advertisement

Andover Central hosts ‘Pink Out’ for coach battling cancer

Student hugs Rita Frakes
Student hugs Rita Frakes
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Fans in Andover came together for something bigger than basketball Friday night. The Andover Central Jaguars and their fans showed up in pink to support long-time teacher and softball coach Rita Frakes.

Frakes has beat cancer multiple times but recently learned of a new diagnosis. She said she feels lucky to have love and support from her students, giving her a reason to never give up.

“I have a lot of things I want to do. These kids keep a fire lit under me. I’d be ashamed if I ever quit. I’d go against everything I ever taught them,” said Frakes.

Coach Frakes says she’s undergoing another scan in a few weeks to determine her next steps in her fight against cancer.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wichita Police Department just before 2 a.m. they received a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in overnight shooting in NE Wichita
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
UPDATE: One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W
Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
Kellogg was closed in west Wichita for about an hour after a RV rolled off of a trailer between...
Kellogg closed in west Wichita due to rolled RV
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

Collin Klein
Collin Klein promoted to K-State offensive coordinator
Kansas players scrimmage during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college...
KU Chancellor warns of consequences at Allen Fieldhouse if mask mandate not followed
WSU women's basketball exhibition win
Wichita State women fall in home conference opener vs Houston
K-State wins Texas Bowl
Tax Act Texas Bowl Wrap