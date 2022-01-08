Andover Central hosts ‘Pink Out’ for coach battling cancer

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Fans in Andover came together for something bigger than basketball Friday night. The Andover Central Jaguars and their fans showed up in pink to support long-time teacher and softball coach Rita Frakes.

Frakes has beat cancer multiple times but recently learned of a new diagnosis. She said she feels lucky to have love and support from her students, giving her a reason to never give up.

“I have a lot of things I want to do. These kids keep a fire lit under me. I’d be ashamed if I ever quit. I’d go against everything I ever taught them,” said Frakes.

Coach Frakes says she’s undergoing another scan in a few weeks to determine her next steps in her fight against cancer.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.