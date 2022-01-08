Cooler Sunday, then a warmer week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather will briefly return on Sunday before a changing weather pattern brings mild weather for the week ahead.

A strong cold front will move through the state overnight, bringing gusty north winds through Sunday morning. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible at times.

The north breeze will put wind chills in the single digits and teens through the morning Sunday before the winds start to turn lighter for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 30s to near 40.

Much warmer weather is on the way for most of the week ahead as highs will return to the lower 50s on Monday. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will be watching for a possible system that could bring returning moisture chances to Kansas late Thursday and into Friday with some scattered rain showers possible.

The track of this system remains highly uncertain, so we should start to know more as it gets closer in the coming days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle possible southeast of the Turnpike. Windy. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy early, then sunny skies. Gusty winds during the morning. Cooler. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 37

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: NE/SW 5-10. Low: 17

Mon: High: 50 Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 24 Sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 29 Increasing clouds; overnight showers.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy with a few showers.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 27 Partly cloudy. Windy.

