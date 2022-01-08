Kansas Department of Corrections suspends in-person visitation due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections sent a letter to residents and families on Friday informing them that it will suspend in-person visitation beginning Jan. 14 due to COVID-19.

In the letter, KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said there has been a steady decline in the number of staff available to operate each facility on any given day of shift over the last year. Zmuda said KDOC is now seeing more employees unable to report to work due to COVID-19 related illnesses and more inmates with the virus.

“As we need to make every effort to mitigate further spread of the COVID-19 virus, and as our staffing levels are critical, we must take the step of again suspending in-person visitation at all juvenile and adult correctional facilities,” Zmuda said in the letter.

As of Thursday, there were 78 active cases among residents and 117 active cases of staff. Zmuda said he does not know how long the suspension will last.

