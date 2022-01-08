Advertisement

Lyon County declares local emergency amid COVID spread

Newman Regional Health has received a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to...
Newman Regional Health has received a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to cover expenses related to COVID-19, including medical equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).(Newman Regional Health)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lyon County officials have declared a local emergency due to the spread of COVID-19.

The local hospital, Newman Regional Health, located in Emporia, is currently using all of its local ventilators.

The county commission declared an emergency so that two more ventilators could be ordered from the state.

Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday to review the county’s public health order.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wichita Police Department just before 2 a.m. they received a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in overnight shooting in NE Wichita
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
UPDATE: One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W
Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the COVID related Disaster Declaration issued Thursday.
Kelly takes action to aid Kansas medical staff shortages
Kellogg was closed in west Wichita for about an hour after a RV rolled off of a trailer between...
Kellogg closed in west Wichita due to rolled RV
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

With more people sick, you might find it hard to find the medicine you need. Cooper Pharmacy...
Medicine in short supply as colds, COVID surge
Less than two weeks after the new coronavirus variant was first detected in South Africa,...
Is omicron the end to the pandemic?
Kansas hospitals at ‘breaking point’ amid COVID surge
FILE - This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado,...
Kansas Department of Corrections suspends in-person visitation due to COVID-19