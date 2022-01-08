Mild, cloudy and windy today, colder Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds and drizzle through the morning across south-central and southeast Kansas with temperatures in the 40s, with a mixture of high clouds and sunshine across western Kansas and temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon with a stout southerly wind in south-central and eastern Kansas and highs reaching the 50s to near 60. Westerly to northerly winds expected across western Kansas with temperatures in the 40s. A strong cold front moves through the state tonight bringing a Canadian high pressure system into the state on Sunday. We start our Sunday morning with clouds and lows in the teens and 20s, then sunshine and light wind speeds through the afternoon and highs only reach the 30s to near 40 by afternoon.

Dry weather and a warming trend in the forecast for the week ahead, with highs mainly in the 50s to near 60 for most of Kansas through Thursday. Our next weather system will move into the state by Thursday, increasing the cloud cover and bringing a chance of light rain for central and eastern Kansas. This system may bring a light wintry mix to parts of western Kansas Thursday into Friday morning. This system shouldn’t be a huge weather-maker as we are only expecting a trace to 0.25″ of moisture through Friday. Cooler but closer to normal (Wichita- 43F) next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy becoming partly cloudy after noon. Breezy Areas of drizzle southeast of the Turnpike. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. High: 55

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. Low: 25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and breezy early, turning sunny with less wind by afternoon. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 37

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 19

Mon: High: 49 Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 24 Sunny, breezy and warmer.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 35 Sun and high clouds.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 37 Morning showers, then cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 24 Partly cloudy early, then sunny.

