Advertisement

Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border on Friday has died.(WTAE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after a roof collapsed at a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says the collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Fayette County’s Springhill Township. Officials say the person was likely working inside equipment when a portion of the mine roof fell.

Crews worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it so the victim could be removed just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wichita Police Department just before 2 a.m. they received a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in overnight shooting in NE Wichita
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
UPDATE: One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Detention Deputy Andrew Gilbert on charges of...
Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of trafficking contraband
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol
Seth Ramsey, 19
Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter

Latest News

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
States are scrambling to keep up with COVID surge. (Source: CNN Newsource)
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge