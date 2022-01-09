Cold Sunday, warming trend starts tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front with Canadian origin moved through Kansas last night bringing gusty north winds and much colder temperatures to the state this morning. The cold air is not expected to last too long, before moderating temperatures across the region.

Behind this cold front, high pressure will move in throughout the day relaxing the winds through the afternoon and bringing plenty of sunshine to Kansas. In the mean time, gusty north winds are producing wind chills in the single digits and teens. As sunshine and the wind relaxes this afternoon, actual highs will reach the 30s to near 40.

It will be cold tonight with clear skies and light winds, setting the stage for a bitter cold morning across most of the state. Temperatures will drop into the teens statewide by Monday morning. A warming trend begins Monday and continues through Thursday with dry weather and mostly sunny skies through Wednesday. Highs will reach the 50s and low 60s through mid-week. Our next weather system may bring some moisture to Kansas late Thursday into Friday- mostly in the form of light rain showers. Moisture totals will generally be less than 0.10″. Drying out next weekend with temperatures closer to normal for January- upper 30s and low 40s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy early, then sunny skies. Gusty winds during the morning. Chilly. Wind: N 15-25; diminishing. High: 37

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 19

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Light winds and warmer. Wind: W/S 5-10. High: 50

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 24

Tue: High: 57 Sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 29 Increasing clouds; overnight light rain showers.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 27 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 41 Low: 20 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.