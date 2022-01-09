Crash near 295th st and 21st st kills 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday morning a Toyota Camry and Ford Focus collided at the corner of 295th Street W and 21st Street N killing one.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound and entered the intersection without yielding to the crossing traffic. The 36-year-old male driver of the Toyota Camry died at the scene.

The other driver and passengers of both vehicles were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement wants to remind those who drive in that area that stop signs are posted at the intersection and to make sure you yield before proceeding.

The circumstances of the collisions are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.