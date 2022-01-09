Advertisement

Deadly El Dorado fire kills 1

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died Friday evening after a house fire in El Dorado.

El Dorado emergency services responded to a report of a house fire on the 300 block of N Taylor. When first responders arrived on the scene of the fire and learned there was an individual inside of the home.

Emergency personnel were able to retrieve this individual from the home. However, the individual did succumb to their injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire and the death are pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wichita Police Department just before 2 a.m. they received a call of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in overnight shooting in NE Wichita
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
UPDATE: One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W
Seth Ramsey, 19
Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested Detention Deputy Andrew Gilbert on charges of...
Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of trafficking contraband
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash near 295th st and 21st st kills 1
American Red Cross of Kansas: Fire response up in new year
Newman Regional Health has received a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to...
Lyon County declares local emergency amid COVID spread
Student hugs Rita Frakes
Andover Central hosts ‘Pink Out’ for coach battling cancer