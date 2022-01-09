Deadly El Dorado fire kills 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died Friday evening after a house fire in El Dorado.

El Dorado emergency services responded to a report of a house fire on the 300 block of N Taylor. When first responders arrived on the scene of the fire and learned there was an individual inside of the home.

Emergency personnel were able to retrieve this individual from the home. However, the individual did succumb to their injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire and the death are pending further investigation.

