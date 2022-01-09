Milder days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Changing winds and sunshine should help to warm temperatures and melt more snow in areas that still have some on the ground.

Monday should be a sunny day around the Plains with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon highs getting back to the 40s and 50s. Light winds should be common around the area.

Look for another sunny day on Tuesday with even warmer weather overspreading the area. Highs will be well into the 50s, but gusty south winds return for central and eastern Kansas. Some gusts will top 30 mph during the afternoon.

Even though winds will change direction on Wednesday, much of the state will still see highs in the 50s.

More clouds are expected late week, but rain and snow chances look minimal for the region. Look for colder weather to arrive at the end of the week with another front cross the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/SW 5-10. Low: 19

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 50

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 24

Tue: High: 58 Sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 61 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 34 Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 38 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

