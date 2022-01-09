Advertisement

Wichita speed ice skater competes in Olympic trials

By Grant DeMars
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From Wichita to Wisconsin and possibly to Beijing, Tanner Worley’s Olympic dreams are starting to become a reality.

Worley is fighting to secure a spot in the 500 and 1000-meter races and recently clinched a new personal best time this week. His journey began with inline skating in Wichita.

Worley says, “roller skating I started there, and I basically met all my goals except a couple. But the main ultimate goal when I started was, I wanted to be an Olympian one day.”

However, since inline skating isn’t an Olympic sport, he moved to Salt Lake City to get on the ice. Moving states didn’t come without its challenges.

“I skated 30 days when I first moved out to Salt Lake City, then covid hit so they counted that as one season. Then last year I had really good summer training and then I was fighting a stomach injury that kept me out for the season,” said Worley.

His parents who’ve seen his journey up close say watching him skate this week was incredible.

Arnettia Worley, Tanner’s mother, says, “I hadn’t seen him perform on the ice, and a few months ago I got to go down and watch him skate. Just the rush and thrill of seeing him skate like that.”

Regardless of this week’s outcome Tanner says Olympic gold is still in his future.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12th & Madison shooting
Woman critically injured in N. Wichita shooting
Less than two weeks after the new coronavirus variant was first detected in South Africa,...
Is omicron the end to the pandemic?
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash near 295th st and 21st st kills 1
Seth Ramsey, 19
Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter
One killed in accident north of Garden Plain
UPDATE: One killed in crash near 21st and 295th W

Latest News

Generic image of police line
Child among double murder-suicide victims in western Kansas
Wichita Speed skater competes in Olympic trials
Wichita Speed skater competes in Olympic trials
12th & Madison shooting
Woman critically injured in N. Wichita shooting
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash near 295th st and 21st st kills 1