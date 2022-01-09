Wichita speed ice skater competes in Olympic trials

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From Wichita to Wisconsin and possibly to Beijing, Tanner Worley’s Olympic dreams are starting to become a reality.

Worley is fighting to secure a spot in the 500 and 1000-meter races and recently clinched a new personal best time this week. His journey began with inline skating in Wichita.

Worley says, “roller skating I started there, and I basically met all my goals except a couple. But the main ultimate goal when I started was, I wanted to be an Olympian one day.”

However, since inline skating isn’t an Olympic sport, he moved to Salt Lake City to get on the ice. Moving states didn’t come without its challenges.

“I skated 30 days when I first moved out to Salt Lake City, then covid hit so they counted that as one season. Then last year I had really good summer training and then I was fighting a stomach injury that kept me out for the season,” said Worley.

His parents who’ve seen his journey up close say watching him skate this week was incredible.

Arnettia Worley, Tanner’s mother, says, “I hadn’t seen him perform on the ice, and a few months ago I got to go down and watch him skate. Just the rush and thrill of seeing him skate like that.”

Regardless of this week’s outcome Tanner says Olympic gold is still in his future.

