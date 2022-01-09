Wichita State women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State women’s basketball game at No. 24 South Florida originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9 has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Wichita State program.

The conference has granted the two programs the discretion to reschedule the game.

Wichita State will make information available concerning a new date and time for the contest as soon as it is available.

Wichita State is scheduled to travel to Cincinnati to face the Bearcats on Thursday, Jan. 13

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.