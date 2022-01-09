Advertisement

Woman critically injured in N. Wichita shooting

12th & Madison shooting
12th & Madison shooting(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a 39-year-old woman is critically injured after a shooting in north Wichita Sunday morning.

WPD says just after 2 A.M., officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2200 block of E. 12th street N. When officers arrived, they located the female with a single gunshot wound.

The department says she was transported to the hospital for treatment for critical injuries.

WPD says a group of about 30 people were at a birthday party at a venue in the location when an argument broke out in the parking lot. The department says this led to multiple shots being fired and the woman was struck by one of those shots.

Investigators say they believe multiple people fled the scene and at least one vehicle struck the victim causing additional injuries.

WPD says there is no description of a suspect and the investigation is on-going. If you have information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call WPD investigators at (316) 268-4407 or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

----------------------------------------

Initial reports from the Wichita Police Department were that the 39-year-old woman had died after being shot outside of a birthday party in North Wichita early Sunday morning.

The department made the correction in it’s latest release that the woman remains in the hospital with critical injuries after a single gunshot would and possibly being struck by one vehicle at the time of the incident.

