2 arrested following deputy-involved shooting in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested two people in connection with a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday.

According to a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, an off-duty deputy was alerted to a theft from a business at Harry and Webb. The deputy contacted the suspects of the theft outside of the business. During the contact, one of the suspects drove a vehicle towards the deputy. The deputy fired one round into the vehicle which didn’t strike any inside the vehicle. After the shot, the suspects then ran from the same vehicle.

Wichita police located the suspects and the vehicle a short time later near Oliver and Morris. They arrested Lisa Young, 55, and Able Molina, 31, both of Wichita. Young was booked for aggravated assault and drug charges. Able Molina was booked for theft and drug charges.

The deputy involved is 34 years old and has been a patrol deputy with the sheriff’s office for seven years. He was not injured.

The KBI, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and the Professional Standards Unit of the sheriff’s office were notified.

Upon the completion of the criminal investigation, the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

