LIVE: Wichita swears in 2 new council members, 1 incumbent

Monday night, Brandon Johnson, Mike Hoheisel and Maggie Ballard will all be sworn-in to the...
Monday night, Brandon Johnson, Mike Hoheisel and Maggie Ballard will all be sworn-in to the Wichita City Council.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council will swear in two new members and one returning council member. The swearing-in will take place in the First Floor Chambers and Lobby, City Hall, 455 N. Main.

The Oath of Office will be administered by Judge Jones for newly elected council members

  • Brandon Johnson, District I (incumbent)
  • Michael Hoheisel, District II
  • Maggie Ballard, District VI

