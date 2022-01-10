LIVE: Wichita swears in 2 new council members, 1 incumbent

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council will swear in two new members and one returning council member. The swearing-in will take place in the First Floor Chambers and Lobby, City Hall, 455 N. Main.

The Oath of Office will be administered by Judge Jones for newly elected council members

Brandon Johnson, District I (incumbent)

Michael Hoheisel, District II

Maggie Ballard, District VI

