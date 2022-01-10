LIVE: Wichita swears in 2 new council members, 1 incumbent
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council will swear in two new members and one returning council member. The swearing-in will take place in the First Floor Chambers and Lobby, City Hall, 455 N. Main.
The Oath of Office will be administered by Judge Jones for newly elected council members
- Brandon Johnson, District I (incumbent)
- Michael Hoheisel, District II
- Maggie Ballard, District VI
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.