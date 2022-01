WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - TMZ reports that Comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Florida Sunday afternoon. He was 65.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Saget was recently in Wichita where he was interviewed by Eyewitness News about his career and life. He was on a comedy tour at the time of his death.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.