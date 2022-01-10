Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 7-year-old boy has died as a result of injuries suffered in an early-morning house fire on Monday in west-central Topeka, authorities said..

One other person, a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries in the blaze, which was reported around 6:58 a.m. Monday at a house at 1432 S.W. MacVicar. The house was located at the northeast corner of S.W. 15th and MacVicar.

As crews were responding to the blaze, they were told that residents possibly were trapped inside the home, said Topeka Fire Department Public Information Officer Alan Stahl.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke were coming from the first floor of the house, Stahl said.

Firefighters went inside the house to battle the blaze and look for the trapped victims, Stahl said.

During their search, firefighters found two people inside the residence, a boy and a woman.

Stahl said firefighters took the boy and the woman down a ladder on the outside of the home. The boy and the woman then were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Both suffered life-threatening injuries in the fire, Stahl said.

Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of MacVicar. According to Topeka Public Schools, he was a 2nd grader at Jardine Elem. (Topeka USD 501)

The boy, later identified as Alexander Servantez died from his injuries.

The woman remained in critical condition late Monday morning.

Stahl said Servantez and the woman were grandson and grandmother.

USD 501 confirmed to 13 NEWS that Servantez was a 2nd grader at Jardine Elementary School.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson sent the following note to TPS Staff and Families at 3:30 p.m. Monday:

“I have very sad news to share regarding a tragic event that occurred today. Alexander Servantez, a Jardine 2nd grader, was taken to the hospital as a result of a fire at his home this morning. As a result of the fire, he passed away. We are all heartbroken and are reaching out to other members of the family who were also impacted by the fire. Please keep Alexander’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We have communicated with the student's teachers today directly and the parents in his classroom have been called. We will keep our school staff updated about funeral arrangements when that information becomes available. The loss of a child is incredibly difficult and our hearts are heavy. We will be doing all we can to assist this family and our student who has been part of TPS since starting school. Alexander was a wonderful young scholar who will be greatly missed by all. Please keep the family and all impacted in your thoughts and prayers.”

Two other occupants who were in the home were able to make it outside safely on their own, authorities said.

One of the individuals who had made it outside safely attempted to go back inside the burning residence in an effort to rescue the woman and boy who were still inside, Stahl said.

After the fire was out, that person was taken by AMR ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The fourth occupant of the house was reported to be uninjured.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control quickly and prevented it from spreading to other nearby homes, Stahl said.

However, the house sustained major damage from the fire, with much of it appearing on the back -- or east -- side of the residence.

Fire crews remained on the scene past 8 a.m. as they continued to knock down hot spots.

Smoke could still be seen coming out of roof vents on the east side of the home nearly 90 minutes after the fire was reported.

Investigators from the Topeka Fire Department and Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

According to the Shawnee County Appraiser’s website, the home is owned by Brendan O. Servantez. Its 2021 appraised value was $162,650.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the family with funeral and hospital expenses.

