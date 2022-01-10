Advertisement

COVID, taxes, cannabis, redistricting top of mind as Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka

The Kansas Legislative started a new session on Jan. 10, 2022, with a busy few months ahead....
The Kansas Legislative started a new session on Jan. 10, 2022, with a busy few months ahead. COVID-19, grocery sales tax, medical cannabis, redistricting, CRT and much more expected to be discussed.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers are back at work. The state legislature’s new session started Monday, and lawmakers are expected to take up some big issues in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus remains top of mind, but redistricting, medical cannabis and taxes also loom on the to-do list. One proposal seeking bi-partisan support is eliminating or reducing the grocery sales tax which currently is set at 6.5%.

Lawmakers say there is a willingness to consider this following the recent budget forecast. The state is estimated to have a nearly $3 billion surplus. It’s just one of the ways being proposed to use the extra money in the state’s bank.

“We want to make sure that we make promises for folks that we can keep. What our priorities are going to be is paying down debt and putting in the reserves. We think we can put over a billion dollars in KPERS and probably put half a billion dollars into our savings account. Then we’ll look at tax relief because the promises we make this session, we want to make sure that they don’t get reversed in future sessions,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman, a Republican from Olathe.

The food sales tax is also becoming an issue in this year’s gubernatorial race with both Gov. Laura Kelly and GOP candidate Derek Schmidt proposing cuts and other ways to sue the money.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Child among double murder-suicide victims in western Kansas
Actor and comedian Bob Saget
Bob Saget dead at 65, cause unknown
12th & Madison shooting
UPDATE: Victim identified in early Sunday shooting in N. Wichita
Small business owners in Wichita are now asking the community to help find them.
Wichita business owner asks for help identifying thieves
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash near 295th st and 21st st kills 1

Latest News

New York, Washington, D.C. added to Kansas travel quarantine list
The family of 56-year-old Marie Edmonds identified her as the victim of a deadly house fire in...
Family, friends remember woman killed in El Dorado fire
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
Staff absences plague schools, health care amid COVID surge
Wichita police arrested 31-year-old Able Young and 55-year-old Lisa Young following a shooting...
2 arrested following deputy-involved shooting in SE Wichita