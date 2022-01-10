COVID, taxes, cannabis, redistricting top of mind as Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers are back at work. The state legislature’s new session started Monday, and lawmakers are expected to take up some big issues in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus remains top of mind, but redistricting, medical cannabis and taxes also loom on the to-do list. One proposal seeking bi-partisan support is eliminating or reducing the grocery sales tax which currently is set at 6.5%.

Lawmakers say there is a willingness to consider this following the recent budget forecast. The state is estimated to have a nearly $3 billion surplus. It’s just one of the ways being proposed to use the extra money in the state’s bank.

“We want to make sure that we make promises for folks that we can keep. What our priorities are going to be is paying down debt and putting in the reserves. We think we can put over a billion dollars in KPERS and probably put half a billion dollars into our savings account. Then we’ll look at tax relief because the promises we make this session, we want to make sure that they don’t get reversed in future sessions,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman, a Republican from Olathe.

The food sales tax is also becoming an issue in this year’s gubernatorial race with both Gov. Laura Kelly and GOP candidate Derek Schmidt proposing cuts and other ways to sue the money.

