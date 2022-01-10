Cowley County Health Department offering at-home testing kits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield and Arkansas City locations of the Cowley County Health Department have at-home COVID-19 testing kits available. They’re antigen kits that return results within 10-15 minutes.

The kits are available carside at the Health Department for those who call and request one. Tests are to be taken at home.

The Cowley County Health Department locations are:

320 E. 9th Ave Suite B, Winfield, 620-221-1430

115 E. Radio Lane, Arkansas City, 620-442-3260

