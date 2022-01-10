Family, friends remember woman killed in El Dorado fire

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - An El Dorado man has been charged with murder and arson in connection to his girlfriend’s death. The family identified the victim as 56-year-old Marie Edmonds.

Family and neighbors say Edmonds and her boyfriend had a violent history. He was already on probation and has a criminal record that includes domestic violence and thefts. He’s now being held on a $250,000 bond.

Neighbors captured video of the Friday morning fire near Second and Taylor Street in El Dorado. Edmonds died in that fire.

“I mean it’s all crazy. it’s very sad. it’s very sad. I don’t think anybody should have to die that way,” said Alexandria Eberflus, Edmond’s sister.

Now, Edmonds’ siblings are back at her house. They hope to recover anything that may be saved for her daughter and granddaughter, who live in Arizona, to remember her.

“She had a big heart. she was always strong. she was very strong-willed,” said Edmonds’ brother, Breitt Ritchey.

“She was really kind of an outgoing person until she got with that individual and just kind of shut down. She was just trapped in here,” said Edmonds’ sister, Belinde Bailey.

El Dorado police arrested David Poulter and charged him with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and assault of a law enforcement officer.

“Nobody has to die because of domestic violence. This is just tragic. Her animals, her fur babies, were in there with her.”

Although they don’t know what happened inside Edmonds’ home, family and friends say she was in a difficult relationship.

“It was hard to imagine what was going on behind the doors. It wasn’t good. It couldn’t be. I mean, we’ve had issues with him in the past. Once, we had to call the police on him, for just being belligerent and drunk. It’s all sad.”

Family and friends say they hope there is justice for Edmonds. A fundraising page set up on Facebook to help with funeral costs and for Edmond’s daughter to travel for her mother’s funeral: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10159945293542889&set=

