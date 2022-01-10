Advertisement

Gusty winds; elevated fire concerns Tuesday

A warming trend kicks in for the start of the week
Gusty winds Tuesday for parts of the state
Gusty winds Tuesday for parts of the state(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer south/southwest winds will kick up Tuesday with temperatures trending up through the middle of the week. Strongest winds are forecast to be over central and eastern Kansas with gusts above 30 mph likely.

Temperatures will start off in the 20s and then warm into the mid and upper 50s with some higher level clouds drifting into western Kansas.

The wind should go down later Tuesday night and then Wednesday, be from the west/northwest. Afternoon temperatures are not going to change much, if at all, with highs still in the upper 50s to near 60.

More mild weather is likely on Thursday before the next cold front hits Friday. Stronger north winds arrive with some colder air moving into Kansas Friday evening. There will be some sprinkles or some flurries in northern Kansas Friday evening, but most of the snow will stay to the north of Kansas into the start of the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and milder. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 58.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Wed: High: 59 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 34 Turning mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 25 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 19 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

