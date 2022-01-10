January thaw through Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the teens. Later today under a bright blue sky, high temperatures will top-out in the upper 40s and lower 50s or five to ten degrees above normal.

A stronger breeze from the south will take our temperatures into the upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect highs in the lower 60s, or 20 degrees above average on Thursday.

Our next weather maker is scheduled to arrive on Friday. The storm system will have milder air to work with so the precipitation should be mostly rain. However, it now looks like only north central and northeast Kansas will see a few showers while the Wichita area stays dry.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and milder. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 58.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 59. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 29. High: 63. Mostly sunny and mild.

Fri: Low: 34. High: 56. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Sat: Low: 26. High: 42. Decreasing clouds, colder.

Sun: Low: 19. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.