Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being credited with thwarting a potentially major incident before it happened last week.

According to a message sent to parents from Topeka Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, a student was “intercepted” by the principal after being reported to school administration by a fellow student.

Anderson said the student was a danger to himself and others at the time, and the district anticipates he will face various charges, including bring a weapon to school and attempted murder.

Topeka Police later confirmed to 13 NEWS the student, only identified as a 14-year-old male, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections for Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree; Criminal Threat; Criminal Carrying of a Weapon by a Juvenile; Criminal Use of a Weapon on School Grounds.

TPD says the teen was intercepted while entering school grounds and was taken into custody without incident.

“On Friday, we notified Landon families and staff that an investigation was underway regarding a student that was reported to school administration as being a danger to himself and others. We informed Landon staff and families the student was intercepted by the principal as a result of a report from a courageous Landon student. The student who was a danger to himself and others was prevented from attending classes on Friday, a threat assessment was completed, and he was immediately taken into custody by law enforcement with an investigation underway. We have learned that the police investigation will result in charges. We are working closely with law enforcement and today, we can share updated information with all of our families on this matter. As the police authorities complete their investigation, we were informed they anticipate charging this student with various charges involving a weapon at school, attempted murder, and other possible charges. The actions of the student who reported the individual to administration and the quick actions of the principal, the district mental health team and the various law enforcement agencies in Topeka are all to be commended. Their actions ensured the safety of everyone on Friday and at no time was student or staff safety within the school threatened as a result. Safety remains our highest priority and we thank law enforcement officials on our campus and all of the individuals involved that ensured our students and staff remained safe. As law enforcement addresses this matter, we are unable to provide any further details and we refer all questions related to this matter to law enforcement.”

The student’s name has not been released.

