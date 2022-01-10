Advertisement

Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school

A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a...
A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a 14-year-old student was arrested for bringing a weapon to school last Friday.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being credited with thwarting a potentially major incident before it happened last week.

According to a message sent to parents from Topeka Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, a student was “intercepted” by the principal after being reported to school administration by a fellow student.

Anderson said the student was a danger to himself and others at the time, and the district anticipates he will face various charges, including bring a weapon to school and attempted murder.

Topeka Police later confirmed to 13 NEWS the student, only identified as a 14-year-old male, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections for Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree; Criminal Threat; Criminal Carrying of a Weapon by a Juvenile; Criminal Use of a Weapon on School Grounds.

TPD says the teen was intercepted while entering school grounds and was taken into custody without incident.

“On Friday, we notified Landon families and staff that an investigation was underway regarding a student that was reported to school administration as being a danger to himself and others. We informed Landon staff and families the student was intercepted by the principal as a result of a report from a courageous Landon student. The student who was a danger to himself and others was prevented from attending classes on Friday, a threat assessment was completed, and he was immediately taken into custody by law enforcement with an investigation underway. We have learned that the police investigation will result in charges. We are working closely with law enforcement and today, we can share updated information with all of our families on this matter. As the police authorities complete their investigation, we were informed they anticipate charging this student with various charges involving a weapon at school, attempted murder, and other possible charges. The actions of the student who reported the individual to administration and the quick actions of the principal, the district mental health team and the various law enforcement agencies in Topeka are all to be commended. Their actions ensured the safety of everyone on Friday and at no time was student or staff safety within the school threatened as a result. Safety remains our highest priority and we thank law enforcement officials on our campus and all of the individuals involved that ensured our students and staff remained safe. As law enforcement addresses this matter, we are unable to provide any further details and we refer all questions related to this matter to law enforcement.”

Dr. Tiffany Anderson

The student’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Child among double murder-suicide victims in Pawnee County
Actor and comedian Bob Saget
Bob Saget dead at 65, cause unknown
12th & Madison shooting
UPDATE: Victim identified in early Sunday shooting in N. Wichita
Small business owners in Wichita are now asking the community to help find them.
Wichita business owner asks for help identifying thieves
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash near 295th st and 21st st kills 1

Latest News

Marie Edmonds
Man charged with murder, arson in girlfriend's death
Kansas legislature
Kansas legislature opens 2022 session
Monday night, Brandon Johnson, Mike Hoheisel and Maggie Ballard will all be sworn-in to the...
LIVE: Wichita swears in 2 new council members, 1 incumbent
New York, Washington, D.C. added to Kansas travel quarantine list
The family of 56-year-old Marie Edmonds identified her as the victim of a deadly house fire in...
Family, friends remember woman killed in El Dorado fire