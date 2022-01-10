Advertisement

New York, Washington, D.C. added to Kansas travel quarantine list

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to add the states of New York and Washington D.C. and add the countries of Isle of Man and San Marino. 

According to the state, an unvaccinated individual or those that have not received all the recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots, should quarantine if they meet the following criteria:

  • Traveled on or after Dec. 16 to Andorra.
  • Traveled on or after Jan. 10 to New York and Washington D.C.
  • Traveled on or after Jan. 10 to Isle of Man and San Marino.
  • Attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The length of a travel-related at-home quarantine is 5 days after your last exposure with an additional requirement to wear a well-fitting mask indoors and outdoors when around others for an additional 5 days. If you cannot mask, at-home quarantine is recommended for 10 days. Quarantine would start the day after you return to Kansas or from the mass gathering.

If you do not develop symptoms of COVID-19 during your quarantine period, then you are released from quarantine. If you do develop symptoms or would like to get tested after you trip, you can find a list of FREE testing locations near, here: https://bit.ly/3GdVF5h

