Advertisement

Staff absences plague schools, health care amid COVID surge

Wichita Public Schools students in masks
Wichita Public Schools students in masks
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Employee absences fueled by a surge in COVID-19 cases are straining Kansas hospitals, schools and emergency services and raising questions about whether some court trials might need to be delayed.

In the Wichita school district, more than three times as many students and seven times as many staff members were quarantining after the break than in late November.

The situation has led the Kansas State Board of Education to announce that no in-person attendees will be allowed at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The number of patients continues to climb at the University of Kansas Hospital, hitting 162 on Monday. On top of that, 850 employees were out over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Child among double murder-suicide victims in western Kansas
Actor and comedian Bob Saget
Bob Saget dead at 65, cause unknown
12th & Madison shooting
UPDATE: Victim identified in early Sunday shooting in N. Wichita
Small business owners in Wichita are now asking the community to help find them.
Wichita business owner asks for help identifying thieves
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash near 295th st and 21st st kills 1

Latest News

New York, Washington, D.C. added to Kansas travel quarantine list
Cowley County Health Department in Arkansas City, Kansas
Cowley County Health Department out of at-home testing kits hours after making them available
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed