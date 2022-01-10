Advertisement

Using olive oil instead of butter lowers risk of diseases, study says

Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.
Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study released Monday suggests using olive oil instead of margarine, butter or other saturated fats when cooking could reduce the risk of death from heart disease and other ailments.

Researchers studied more than 90,000 people for up to 30 years and compared their diets to records of disease and death.

Experts found people who reported eating the highest levels of olive oil had a lower risk of dying from heart conditions, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and other illnesses.

They say replacing just two teaspoons of daily fat with olive oil lowered the overall risk by double digits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Child among double murder-suicide victims in western Kansas
Actor and comedian Bob Saget
Bob Saget dead at 65, cause unknown
12th & Madison shooting
UPDATE: Victim identified in early Sunday shooting in N. Wichita
Small business owners in Wichita are now asking the community to help find them.
Wichita business owner asks for help identifying thieves
KWCH Car Crash generic
Crash near 295th st and 21st st kills 1

Latest News

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in an experimental, last-ditch effort...
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Hobbs Police investigators update after newborn found in trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Hobbs Police give update after newborn in trash bag was rescued from dumpster
New York, Washington, D.C. added to Kansas travel quarantine list
The family of 56-year-old Marie Edmonds identified her as the victim of a deadly house fire in...
Family, friends remember woman killed in El Dorado fire