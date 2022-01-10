Advertisement

Where’s Shane? The Lord’s Diner

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re a week and change into 2022, and many people are knee-deep into their resolutions for the new year.

If you’re looking for some new goals for 2022, we’ve got some fun options for you this week! Today we’re focusing in on volunteering at The Lord’s Diner! The mission of The Lord’s Diner is to serve a nutritious meal with dignity and respect to anyone that is hungry.  We’ll find out how to volunteer and more about this great organization in our community!

You can find more info right now at thelordsdiner.org.

